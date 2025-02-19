Outdoor Collective to take over Spyder manufacturing, local operations

LAFAYETTE — The parent company of Lafayette-based Spyder Active Sports Inc. has licensed the design, manufacturing and marketing of the brand’s ski apparel to a third party.

Outdoor Collective LLC “will be responsible for the merchandising, design, operations, sales, service, marketing, sourcing and production of the Spyder brand,” Spyder parent company Authentic Brands Group said in a news release. “This strategic move marks a new chapter as Outdoor Collective looks to expand its market reach and enhance production capabilities. Offices and operations around the world have been assumed by OC to manage the reach and service currently in place, including the Spyder headquarters” in Lafayette.

Authentic Brands, which bought Spyder in 2013, had previously licensed Spyder manufacturing to Liberated Brands, which, according to the Wall Street Journal, “has filed for bankruptcy and plans to shut more than 120 stores in North America after struggling with shoppers shifting to fast fashion.”

In a prepared statement last week, Outdoor Collective On-Mountain division president Brady Collings said that the company is “excited about this transition and are confident that Outdoor Collective is the right group to continue the legacy of quality and innovation that Spyder is known for.”

The transfer of licensing rights to Outdoor Collective has already occurred, “with Fall 2025 production set to continue without disruption,” Authentic Brands said in the release.

Terms of the license agreement were not disclosed.

“This move allows us to establish a multi brand platform dedicated to performance and innovation utilizing our merchandising and design resources, while also ensuring that production remains in very capable hands.” Authentic executive vice president David Brooks said in the release. “Spyder is one of the most respected performance brands in the world, built on decades of excellence and technical innovation. Outdoor Collective has the expertise and vision to elevate Spyder to new heights while staying true to its heritage of delivering top-tier gear for winter athletes and enthusiasts.”

