Aims auto-collision students move to state competition after local contest

WINDSOR — Aims Community College auto-collision students have placed in a national competition.

The SkillsUSA contest took place Feb. 6 at the Automotive & Technology Center on the Windsor campus. Aims and Morgan Community College students participated in the auto-body and repair-skills competition. Aims students have competed in the 55-year-old competition for the past 13 years, with “15 podium finishes and nine national championships,” according to a news release.

“Participation in this competition is about students investing in themselves and their futures because this is an extracurricular event,” Mike Hanscome, an Aims automotive instructor and adviser for the SkillsUSA team at Aims, said in the release.

Ten automotive students competed, and seven are moving on to the state competition according to the release. Aims students compete in secondary (high school) and post-secondary (college) divisions. There are three primary categories of the contest: collision repair; refinishing, and damage appraisal and estimating.

“The judges are looking to see how the student performs tasks and their proficiency in performing them,” Hanscome said in the release. “These competencies are what the industry deems necessary for a student to get a job.”

The top finishers in each category will compete in the Colorado State Leadership and Skills Conference April 8-10 in Pueblo, the release stated. The statewide contest winners move to the Atlanta national competition on June 23-27.

The Aims students moving on to state include:

Collision|Post-Secondary

Mario Saenz, first place.

Javier Rascon, second place.

Logan Stahl, third place.

Refinishing | Post-Secondary

Jesse Manuel, first place.

Teagan Quinby, second place.

Israel Arteaga, third place.

Damage Appraisal | Post-Secondary

Cloud Kline, first place.

