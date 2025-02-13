Lind to address Quid Novi session Feb. 25

FORT COLLINS — Windsor-based developer Martin Lind, who is pitching the $1.1 billion Cascadia project to the City of Greeley, will be the guest speaker at the second showcase meeting of the thought-leader group Quid Novi Innovations, which paused its programs during the COVID-19 pandemic and relaunched in January.

The February event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Café Vino, 1200 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins.

Lind, whose Water Valley Co. launched upscale developments in Windsor including the Hoedown Hill winter sports area and the RainDance National Resort and Golf Club, hopes to develop the Cascadia project in west Greeley, which is being carefully studied by that city’s leaders. Lind is promoting the project as a regional draw to attract visitors from a wide area of Colorado, including the Denver metropolitan area.

SPONSORED CONTENT

His proposal calls for a new hockey arena and relocation of the Colorado Eagles, a minor-league franchise he owns, from the Larimer County-owned Ranch Events Complex in Loveland to the new location. Also proposed is the addition of several sheets of ice for amateur hockey and to attract national hockey tournaments. A hotel and convention center — previously proposed for a site along Interstate 25 in Loveland — would include an indoor water park with 12 slides. Also anticipated would be a range of restaurants, retail and other commercial developments, along with a residential component in the years ahead.

Lind has asked the City of Greeley to support the development by guaranteeing bonds used to finance it.

The February Quid Novi program will also feature “imaginatist” Peter Donello, who through his motivational speech will encourage participants to think outside their normal realm of experience.

Quid Novi plans monthly programs around themes that draw out innovative ideas and discussion. In March, for example, the theme will be “influencers.”

Quid Novi’s January program explored “reinvention” with innovator Ed VanDyne and author Mimi Wahlfeldt.

The organization was founded in 2010 by Fort Collins resident Rick Griggs, known for his “Rolestorming” problem-solving technique.

“Everyone wants to innovate — few know how. By exiting our silos and crossing boundaries, we absorb new insights that refresh the brain and spark creativity,” Griggs said about the intent behind Quid Novi.

A $20 admission will be charged for the Feb. 25 program, which includes hors d’oeuvres. Drinks will be available for purchase. More information can be found at the Quid Novi website.

