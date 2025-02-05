Vestas delivers its annual 2024 report

WINDSOR — Despite a tense geopolitical environment, Vestas Wind officials are moving forward into 2025 expecting continued profitability amid the growing need for electricity with AI and cloud computing.

In the global company’s 2024 annual report, the company notes that it is exiting 2024 with a $71 billion backlog of wind projects to complete, as the company works to improve its four business models: onshore, offshore, service and development. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes and other expenditure was 4.3% for the year, and above last year’s 1.5%.

“The year didn’t evolve as expected, but with a record-high value of the order intake, an all-time high order backlog and an extraordinary turnaround in Power Solutions, Vestas leaves 2024 stronger than we entered it,” Henrik Andersen, group president and CEO, said in a news release.

“Our progress in 2024 was driven by our relentless focus on value over volume and improved execution amidst geopolitical uncertainty that is expected to cause disruption for societies and businesses in the coming years,” Andersen said. “In this environment, wind energy plays a key role to build an affordable, secure and sustainable energy system, and we continue to deliver on our strategic priorities, including ramping up manufacturing to deliver on our order backlog and help the world meet its growing energy needs.”

Vestas’ U.S. assets are concentrated at its Windsor blade manufacturing facility and its nacelle manufacturing facility in Brighton.

Renewable energy has faced some backlash recently, with the election of President Donald Trump, who has gone on record railing against wind energy. On his first day in office, he signed an executive order putting a halt to any wind projects on federal lands and waters in the U.S., including three miles outside of the continental shelf. It is unknown how the order will affect Vesta’s first U.S. offshore development off the coast of New York called Empire Wind, which was ordered late in 2024, and was expected to be delivered in 2026, with commissioning in 2027.

Fact check.org said, “While the order said that the withdrawal of the outer continental shelf areas from consideration for new leasing does not affect any rights under existing leases, it directed the secretary of the Interior to conduct a “comprehensive review of the ecological, economic, and environmental necessity of terminating or amending” them and to identify “any legal bases for such removal.”

In its report, Vestas stated: “The sustainable path forward for offshore is to industrialize to drive scale and efficiency. Certainly, we will not take unnecessary risks by entering a re-vitalized arms race or being swayed by unrealistic political aspirations. … While many countries, like the USA, Germany, Australia and the UK remain focused on expanding energy capacity, to accelerate the buildout, politicians must act with a long-term view. As Europe learned the hard way with its dependence on Russian gas, all kilowatt-hours are not related equal.”

Still, Vestas officials see the growing need for electricity in a world with enhanced AI and cloud computing demands, which bring with them higher demands for electricity and battery storage.

Vestas is working on PtX as a part of its zero-waste initiative. PtX refers to the process of converting renewable electricity into other forms of energy or materials. In Vestas’ case, that energy would be converted into green hydrogen projects.

The company said it expects 2025 revenue between $18.7 billion to $20.8 billion (18 billion to 20 billion euros) with an earnings margin of 4% to 7%.

Vestas expects 2025 to continue to be a year of revenue, but ongoing geopolitical and trade volatility could make a year of uncertainty.

“The above expectations are based on the assumption that the geopolitical environment will not significantly change business conditions for Vestas during 2025, including energy or supply chain disruptions, changes to the regulatory environment, or other external conditions, such as bad weather, exchange rates, lack of grid connections and similar.”

