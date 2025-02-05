Deadline Thursday for early-bird Real Estate Summit pricing

FORT COLLINS — Thursday is the last day for early-bird pricing to attend next month’s Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit.

BizWest’s seventh annual event will be held from 8:30 a.m. March 4 at Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center, 1101 Center Ave. Mall, Fort Collins.

The $75 early-bird admission price is in effect until 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Admission will be $80 thereafter.

Licensed real estate professionals are eligible to earn eight continuing-education credits at the event. The credits are purchased separately online through BoLo Realtors.

The event will include comprehensive analysis of residential and commercial real estate trends, data and key market segments, as well as forecasts for the residential and commercial sectors and panel discussion with the region’s top real-estate brokers.

On the agenda:

Residential forecast: What do the latest numbers tell us about the residential market in Northern Colorado? Sales numbers, listings, average and median prices will be examined.

Commercial forecast: Office, retail and industrial space are filling up throughout Northern Colorado. Major developments and sales will be highlighted as well as the latest vacancy and leasing statistics.

Affordable Housing Update: BizWest convened leaders from the private sector and local governments at the Northern Colorado Affordable Housing Summit last October . The event included a workshop during which stakeholders discussed challenges and obstacles to creating more affordable housing in the region. This session will provide an update on that process, including key recommendations.

Managing the Real Estate Cycle: From recovery to expansion, hypersupply to recession, real estate operates in cycles. Understanding and managing those cycles for different segments is critical for investors, property owners and brokers. Speakers will offer opinions on what part of the real estate cycle we are in and how that can inform investment strategies.

Breaking Ground (Commercial): Communities throughout Northern Colorado are seeing a wave of new commercial construction, with some projects in the planning stage and others already emerging from the ground. Panels of development directors will provide a complete rundown of the region's top projects in two sessions.

Top Producers (Residential): A look at how high-performing residential real estate agents are succeeding after the National Association of Realtors settlement , and current market conditions with limited inventory and higher interest rates.

State demographer: Demographic changes are coming to Colorado, with an aging population and slower population growth, even as Northern Colorado leads the state in net population increase. Panelists will address how the region and state can compete to attract and retain a qualified workforce, and what this means for the real estate sector.

RRE Data Session: County by county data, showing where buyers are coming from.

Growing Pains: Larimer and Weld counties typically top the state in population growth, with hundreds of thousands of additional residents expected in the decades ahead. Speakers will talk about how the region's municipalities plan for such growth, and what challenges it presents in terms of staffing, services and quality of life.

Registration for the conference can be accomplished on the BizWest event website. The registration fee is $75. CE credits are purchased separately and are available for $20.

CSU’s Everitt Real Estate Center is host sponsor for the event. Title sponsors include Elevations Credit Union, NAI Affinity and Re/Max Alliance. Otten Johnson Robinson Neff + Ragonetti PC is a supporting sponsor, and associate sponsors include Alchemer, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP, Ent Credit Union, FirstBank and Pinnacle Consulting Group Inc.

