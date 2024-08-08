Louisville’s H3X Technologies raises $20M Series A round

LOUISVILLE — H3X Technologies Inc., a Louisville-based manufacturer of electric vehicles for use in aerospace, defense, marine and heavy-industry sectors, recently closed Series A fundraising round that brought in more than $20.3 million in investment.

“We’re on an ambitious journey to become the world’s leading supplier of advanced electric motors,” H3X CEO Jason Sylvestre said in a prepared statement. “With remarkable speed, we’ve proven that this technology works and has a key role to play in enabling sustainable aviation, decarbonizing the marine and industrial sectors, and unlocking next-generation electrified defense technology. This funding round will enable us to scale up production and operations and deliver on some very large contracts in our pipeline.”

H3X’s Series A round was led by Infinite Capital, the company said in a news release, with participation from Hanwha Asset Management, Cubit Capital, Origin Ventures, Industrious Ventures, Venn10 Capital, and follow-on investors that include Lockheed Martin Ventures, Metaplanet, Liquid 2 Ventures and TechNexus.

A Form D filed by H3X with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission shows that a total of 25 equity investors participated in the Series A, which began in March.

“With the Series A funding, H3X plans to expand production and bring its next-generation, multi-sector class of integrated motor drives to the market,” the company said.

Two of its new products, the HPDM-1500 and HPDM-2300 engines, “are megawatt-class machines that will significantly enhance the performance of electric aircraft through their high power density and fault tolerance,” H3X said. “In some cases, aircraft range can be doubled by using H3X motors versus conventional solutions by freeing up weight for additional energy storage onboard.”

H3X’s existing clients include NASA and the U.S. Air Force.

“H3X is focused on scaling innovative technologies that we believe could offer our customers effective solutions for electrifying legacy, multi-domain systems,” Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures, said in a statement. “Lockheed Martin’s continued investment in H3X underscores our dedication to advancing innovative solutions and expanding the defense industrial base to ensure the U.S and its allies remain ahead of emerging threats.”

H3X, which launched in 2020, performs its design and manufacturing work at its 17,000-square-foot headquarters facility at 410 S. Arthur Ave. in Louisville’s Colorado Technology Center business park.