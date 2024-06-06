Broomfield leaders signal support for Sinaptic, La Belle French incentives

BROOMFIELD — Broomfield City Council this week granted preliminary approval to a pair of tax incentives for 3D printing manufacturing company Sinaptic Technologies Inc. and La Belle French Bakery.

Synaptic, which, according to a city memo, produces “components (that) are used in aerospace, bioscience, and construction products and equipment,” is currently based in Lafayette but has outgrown its space.

The company, which employs 10 workers and plans to add about 20 more in the near future, “is working to finalize a location in Interlocken for roughly 7,500 square feet of space, and is negotiating a lease,” the memo said.

Should Sinaptic move to Broomfield, the incentives offered would reimburse the company for 50% of personal property taxes paid and 50% of use tax paid toward capital improvements over a period of 10 years to a maximum of $350,000.

A chart depicting the projected fiscal impacts of incentives offers to Sinaptic and La Belle French Bakery. Source: Broomfield city documents

La Belle French Bakery opened its third location in the greater Denver area last year in Broomfield’s Miramonte Farms shopping center.

The company, according to a Broomfield memo, spent about $400,000 remodeling a former Starbucks location into a full-service bakery.

The incentives offer would reimburse La Belle for 25% of its sales tax payments over the next two years. The company expects to generate about $60,000 annually in sales tax.

Broomfield City Council approved both incentive offers on first reading this week with a second and final vote expected later this month.