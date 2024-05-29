Cogent Biosciences names chief commercial officer

BOULDER — Cogent Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, has appointed Cole Pinnow as chief commercial officer.

Cogent is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, but is co-located in Boulder at 4840 Pearl East Circle.

Pinnow will be responsible for building and leading the commercial team, including sales, marketing, access and commercial operations. He will seek to prepare the company for the potential commercial launch of bezuclastinib, for patients with systemic mastocytosis or gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

SPONSORED CONTENT Prioritizing mental health in hospice care Prioritizing mental health support alongside physical comfort, Pathways hospice care aims to enhance the quality of life for patients and their families during one of life's most challenging transitions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cole to our leadership team, as we begin preparations for commercializing bezuclastinib, a product we believe has clear potential to become a standard of care treatment for patients with systemic mastocytosis and advanced GIST,” Andrew Robbins, Cogent’s president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Cole’s broad commercial knowledge and leadership experience will be invaluable in helping Cogent expand from a research and development company to a fully-integrated commercial organization.”

Pinnow has 25 years of global and U.S. commercial experience, including multiple product launches as well as new product planning, sales and acquisitions. He joins Cogent from Pfizer, where he held various roles, including president and managing director of Pfizer Canada and most recently as Global Franchise Lead, Genitourinary and Breast Cancer Business.