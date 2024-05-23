Swan Ranch Horse Palace OTB complex to open north of WY border

Courtesy Medicine Horse.

LARAMIE COUNTY — Wyoming Horse Racing LLC is finishing construction of the Swan Ranch Horse Palace off-track betting and entertainment complex off Interstate 25 just north of the Wyoming-Colorado border with plans to open next month.

“Colorado’s Front Range communities are about to experience a whole new level of entertainment,” Wyoming Horse Racing president Nick Hughes said in a prepared statement. “The Horse Palace at Swan Ranch is a cutting-edge and sophisticated gaming and entertainment experience — right on the doorstep of the Front Range. Convenience, western hospitality and easy wins await just a short drive north.”

The $25 million facility will allow visitors to bet on live horse races simulcast from tracks around the world, as well as on historical horse racing machines, which resemble slot machines and let players gamble on past horse races with identifying features such as race location, horse names and jockeys obscured. Outside of certain Native American reservations, traditional casino games like slots and blackjack are not permitted in Wyoming, but Wyoming Horse Racing does offer live racing and betting at Sweetwater Downs in Rock Springs.

“Wyoming Horse Racing spearheaded the revival of the horse racing industry in Wyoming. As a result, we have experienced tremendous success in the Cowboy State,” Hughes’ statement said. “Our new Swan Ranch entertainment center builds on that legacy as a great upscale tourist destination on the Wyoming-Colorado border.”

Swan Ranch is expected to employ 140 full- and part-time workers.