Nominations sought for ‘Women who Light the Community’ in Boulder

The 2023 Women Who Light the Community awards event was held at Embassy Suites in Boulder. Courtesy Boulder Chamber

BOULDER — Nominations are open through June 21 for Women Who Light the Community, an annual recognition of women who have made significant contributions in Boulder through innovative and committed efforts.

Organizers are seeking nominations of women who have made a difference in business, the arts, nonprofits, education, health care, sports, innovation, community service, the environment, or civil and public service.

Also open are nominations for the Emerging Youth Award, recognizing a young woman in grades 8 through 12 who is “involved, active, and passionate about making a difference,” according to a news release. This honoree will be presented with a $1,500 scholarship.

The awards event, sponsored by the Boulder Chamber of Commerce and the Business Women’s Leadership Group, will be held Sept. 10 at Embassy Suites, 2601 Canyon Blvd. in Boulder, including a pre-networking reception and an award ceremony during dinner.

A selection committee will meet in July to review nominations, and the official announcement of honorees will be made in August.

BizWest, the Boulder Daily Camera and AdTaxi are media sponsors of the event. Corden Pharma is the presenting sponsor, and honoree sponsors are the Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti law firm, Alpine Bank and the University of Colorado Boulder. Community sponsors are Elevations Credit Union and the Impact on Education Foundation for Boulder Valley Schools, and BOK Financial is a contributing sponsor.