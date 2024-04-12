 April 12, 2024

Vendors announced for food hall in Longmont

A rendering depicts one of the food stalls at Parkway Food Hall. Courtesy National Food Hall Solutions
By

LONGMONT — Dallas-based National Food Hall Solutions has named several of the food vendors that will operate inside its Parkway Food Hall in Longmont, the former site of grocers Lucky’s and Alfalfa’s, once it opens on Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Longmont Times-Call, the offerings in the 16,000-square-foot food hall at 700 Ken Pratt Blvd. will include Japanese street-food purveyor Baa Hachi, H3SH3R (Hesher barbecue), Spice Fusion for Indian and Thai cuisine, Pie Dog for pizza, Cleaver & Co. for burgers, Shawarma Shack for Mediterranean dishes, and Chile con Quesadilla for Mexican fare.

One more eatery and three retail spaces also are planned, and the food hall will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m April 22 and 23 to hire bartenders, bussers, dishwashers, servers and others.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Woman holding a teal ribbon in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month

Business Cares: April 2024

In Colorado, 1 in 3 women, 1 in 3 men and 1 in 2 transgender individuals will experience an attempted or completed sexual assault in their lifetime. During April, we recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month with the hopes of increasing conversations about this very important issue.

Categories: External Source Longmont Restaurants Today's News Baa Hachi Chile con Quesadilla Cleaver & Co. H3SH3R Parkway Food Hall Pie Dog Shawarma Shack Spice Fusion
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts