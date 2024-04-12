Vendors announced for food hall in Longmont

A rendering depicts one of the food stalls at Parkway Food Hall. Courtesy National Food Hall Solutions

LONGMONT — Dallas-based National Food Hall Solutions has named several of the food vendors that will operate inside its Parkway Food Hall in Longmont, the former site of grocers Lucky’s and Alfalfa’s, once it opens on Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Longmont Times-Call, the offerings in the 16,000-square-foot food hall at 700 Ken Pratt Blvd. will include Japanese street-food purveyor Baa Hachi, H3SH3R (Hesher barbecue), Spice Fusion for Indian and Thai cuisine, Pie Dog for pizza, Cleaver & Co. for burgers, Shawarma Shack for Mediterranean dishes, and Chile con Quesadilla for Mexican fare.

One more eatery and three retail spaces also are planned, and the food hall will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m April 22 and 23 to hire bartenders, bussers, dishwashers, servers and others.