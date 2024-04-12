Fort Collins sushi restaurant to close after 32 years
FORT COLLINS — Planning to retire at age 75, Chef Hiroshi “Nimo” Nimota will close Nimo’s Sushibar and Japanese Restaurant at the end of April after 32 years in Fort Collins.
According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, Nimota sold the business at 921 E. Harmony Road but as yet does not know what will replace it.
