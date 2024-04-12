CU Boulder plans $175.4M academic building
BOULDER — Ground is to be broken in October for a $175.4 million academic building, the first on the University of Colorado Boulder’s main campus since 2018.
According to the Boulder Daily Camera, the 79,200-square-foot building off Regent Drive will house the chemistry and applied mathematics departments. It will be located on the main campus off Regent Drive and include a 200-seat auditorium and space for future quantum research labs.
