CU Boulder plans $175.4M academic building

A rendering depicts the possible design of a new academic building planned for the University of Colorado Boulder campus that will house its chemistry and applied mathematics departments. Courtesy CU

BOULDER — Ground is to be broken in October for a $175.4 million academic building, the first on the University of Colorado Boulder’s main campus since 2018.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, the 79,200-square-foot building off Regent Drive will house the chemistry and applied mathematics departments. It will be located on the main campus off Regent Drive and include a 200-seat auditorium and space for future quantum research labs.