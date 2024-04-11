Boost Mobile bets Prime partnership will boost sales

LITTLETON — Boost Mobile, the cell phone business owned by Littleton-based Dish Network Corp., has hired University of Colorado Boulder head football coach Deion Sanders as a corporate spokesman and will release a Coach Prime-branded model of its Motorola Razr phone.

“Both known for trendsetting, displaying a commitment to excellence and involvement in their local communities, this partnership marks the beginning of a journey to inspire all to dare to be different,” Boost said in a news release.

The special edition Razr model will be Buffs colors (black and gold), and will feature text on the phone’s exterior of Sander’s signature and his “You Gotta Believe” mantra.

“I’m all about connectivity and BABY, WE GOT THAT! It’s been A BLESSING to spend the past couple of months getting to know this WONDERFUL team. Learning what they’ve achieved, what they BELIEVE, and most importantly HOW they aspire to continue to push the envelope,” Sander said in the release. (Capitalization and punctuation were reproduced here as they appear in the release). “First and foremost, my signature motorola razr is NEXT LEVEL and I wanna see each and every darn one of you rocking these! But what I’m most excited about is to be a part of the FAMILY that is building the most modern 5G wireless network all while offering the most competitive wireless plans that can reach EVERYBODY. Like I said, I’m all about connectivity and WE GOT YOU COVERED on every darn aspect!”

The Coach Prime phone will go on sale on April 19.