Residential listings, home prices up across most of Northern Colorado, Boulder Valley

LOVELAND — Across many of the sub-markets in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, there were more homes for sale in March than during the same month last year, according to new data from Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services LLC.

In the Loveland-Berthoud area, there were 280 listings last month, up 16.7% year over year. There were 117 sales at a median price of $589,900, up 11.2% from March 2023.

The Greeley-Evans market saw 115 sales on 233 active listings, up 34.7% year over year. The median price was $425,000, up 4.1% from March 2023.

Longmont had 52 sales on 106 active listings, down 3.6% from March 2023. The median sales price was $608,000, up 0.8% year over year.

Fort Collins saw 159 sales on 448 active listings in March, which was 44.1% more listings than the same month last year. The median sales price was $627,500, up 0.6% from March 2023.

Active listings in the Boulder market were up 19.1% year over year in March to 181. There were 37 sales at a median price of $1.33 million, 4.8% less than the price in March 2023.

In the Estes Park market, there were 92 active listings last month, up 70.4% from March 2023. Of those listings, 20 homes sold at median sales price of $803,997, up 13.2% year over year.