Infleqtion names Kinsella new CEO

Matthew Kinsella

BOULDER — Infleqtion, a quantum information company, has appointed Matthew Kinsella as its new CEO.

Kinsella replaces Scott Faris, who has stepped down to focus on quantum industry policy and investments in national security and defense.

Kinsella joins from Maverick Ventures, where he served as a senior managing director and led investments, including Maverick’s investment in Infleqtion, which is the trade name for Cold Quanta Inc. Maverick is one of the company’s earliest investors, and Kinsella has served on Infleqtion’s board since June 2018.

SPONSORED CONTENT People Powered: Preparing Longmont Businesses for Economic Success Longmont Chamber and FNBO present People Powered on April 24, 2024, aiming to inform business owners about workforce development, housing, and transportation issues.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt as the new CEO of Infleqtion during such an important time for the company and the industry,” said Cathy Lego, chair of Infleqtion’s board. “Matt’s extensive understanding of Infleqtion, coupled with his demonstrated success in guiding technology companies through product development, revenue expansion, and successful growth initiatives, will be invaluable as we embark on scaling the business and expanding into high-growth markets.”

Kinsella said that Infleqtion is well-positioned as quantum technology moves into the commercial realm. “I’m honored to guide the company through our next pivotal phase. With our robust foundation, exceptional team, and dedication to scalable solutions, we are ready to seize the immense potential of quantum technology to revolutionize industries and create a brighter future for all. Our focus on clocks, RF (radio frequency), compute, and quantum-enabled AI (artificial intelligence) software presents growing and near-term revenue opportunities. We are committed to developing and delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers.”

Quantum technology is considered a catalyst for developments in finance, defense, energy, health care, life sciences, and more, the company said in a press statement. It recently signed agreements with Japan’s Quantum Moonshot program, the National Quantum Computing Centre in the United Kingdom and the Defence Cyber Marvel 3, Europe’s cyber defense exercise organized by the Army Cyber Association.