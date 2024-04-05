League of Women Voters plans forum on housing

FORT COLLINS — The League of Women Voters of Larimer County and the Partnership for Age-Friendly Communities in Larimer County will host a public forum to address issues facing home buyers.

The forum begins at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 11, at the Fort Collins Senior Center.

The program will open with a summary by League member Julie Stackhouse, followed by a panel of leaders in the field of housing, including:

SPONSORED CONTENT The many benefits of simple, coordinated healthcare Kaiser Permanente combines health care and coverage in one connected system to maximize employee health and minimize employer costs.

Darin Atteberry (facilitator), former city manager for Fort Collins and Northern Colorado market president for Elevations Credit Union.

Clay Frickey, Fort Collins planning manager.

Megan Ferguson, CEO of Impact Development Fund.

Jason Sherrill, CEO of Landmark Homes.

To register, go to https://www.lwv-larimercounty.org.