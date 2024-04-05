League of Women Voters plans forum on housing
FORT COLLINS — The League of Women Voters of Larimer County and the Partnership for Age-Friendly Communities in Larimer County will host a public forum to address issues facing home buyers.
The forum begins at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 11, at the Fort Collins Senior Center.
The program will open with a summary by League member Julie Stackhouse, followed by a panel of leaders in the field of housing, including:
SPONSORED CONTENT
The many benefits of simple, coordinated healthcare
Kaiser Permanente combines health care and coverage in one connected system to maximize employee health and minimize employer costs.
- Darin Atteberry (facilitator), former city manager for Fort Collins and Northern Colorado market president for Elevations Credit Union.
- Clay Frickey, Fort Collins planning manager.
- Megan Ferguson, CEO of Impact Development Fund.
- Jason Sherrill, CEO of Landmark Homes.
To register, go to https://www.lwv-larimercounty.org.