April 5, 2024

League of Women Voters plans forum on housing

FORT COLLINS — The League of Women Voters of Larimer County and the Partnership for Age-Friendly Communities in Larimer County will host a public forum to address issues facing home buyers.

The forum begins at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 11, at the Fort Collins Senior Center.

The program will open with a summary by League member Julie Stackhouse, followed by a panel of leaders in the field of housing, including:

  • Darin Atteberry (facilitator), former city manager for Fort Collins and Northern Colorado market president for Elevations Credit Union.
  • Clay Frickey, Fort Collins planning manager.
  •  Megan Ferguson, CEO of Impact Development Fund.  
  • Jason Sherrill, CEO of Landmark Homes.

To register, go to https://www.lwv-larimercounty.org.

