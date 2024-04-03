Wellington voters re-elect 1, add 2 new members to town board

WELLINGTON — Wellington voters appear to have elected Rebekka Dailey, Ed Cannon and Lowrey Moyer to serve on its board of trustees.

According to unofficial results, Dailey received the most votes in the mail ballot election, with 1,100. Moyer got the second most, with 941, and Cannon was third, with 909. Falling short in the five-person race for three seats were Jon Gaiter, who received 848 votes, and Mario Quinonez, with 568.

Wellington trustees are elected at-large; each voter is permitted to vote for as many as three candidates. Dailey will serve her second term. Moyer and Cannon will serve their first terms. All three were elected to four-year terms.

Results become official after completion of the curing period on April 10 and the canvass of election, which is slated for April 12. The three newly elected trustees are then scheduled to be sworn in at a special meeting on April 16.

The new trustees will work with board members Brian Mason, Shirrell Tietz and David Wiegand, along with Mayor Calar Chaussee, whose terms all expire in 2026.