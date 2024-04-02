Aidium closes $19M Series A funding round

BOULDER — Aidium Mortgage CRM, a Boulder-based provider of mortgage-technology solutions, has closed its $19 million Series A funding round led by PeakSpan Capital.

Aidium Mortgage CRM — known formally as Aidium Inc. — provides “mortgage lenders with a unified platform for engaging, converting, closing, and nurturing borrowers throughout the home purchase and refinance journey,” according to a press statement. “The company’s platform offers innovative features such as business intelligence/reporting, data-warehousing, pipeline management, and enterprise-grade permissioning, addressing critical gaps in the market with a user-friendly interface and seamless integration capabilities.”

“We are beyond excited to be partnered with PeakSpan Capital as we accelerate our growth and expand our reach in the mortgage industry,” Aidium CEO Spencer Dusebout said in a written statement. “This investment validates our commitment to innovation and our vision of revolutionizing the way mortgage professionals interact with borrowers.”

SPONSORED CONTENT How Platte River Power Authority is accelerating its energy transition Platte River Power Authority, the community-owned wholesale electricity provider for Northern Colorado, has a history of bold initiatives.

The Series A funding will enable Aidium to further enhance its platform, expand its customer base and strengthen its market position, the company said.

“Despite the challenging mortgage environment in 2022 and 2023, the business has been able to meaningfully scale revenue and roll-out powerful new data products to further enhance its value proposition,” said PeakSpan vice president Kyle Reitinger. “We see such tremendous opportunity for further innovation in the category and are energized to support the team in 2024 and beyond.”

Aidium was formed from the combination of Daily Ai, a Boulder company providing mortgage technologies, and Whiteboard CRM, which Daily AI acquired in January 2022.