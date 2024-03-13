Vail Resorts adds board member from finance sector

Reggie Chambers

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) has added Reggie Chambers to its board of directors.

Chambers is an executive vice president and the chief transformation officer for Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund (TIAA). He previously served in executive and leadership roles with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and other finance companies.

“We are thrilled to have Reggie join our board,” Vail CEO Kirsten Lynch said in a prepared statement. “Reggie is an accomplished finance executive who has had an impressive career driving strong financial performance and business transformation. His extensive financial expertise and acumen, along with his global business experience, will be an asset to our company as we continue to drive shareholder value and business growth.”

Chambers joins Iris Knobloch, Sue Decker, Rob Katz, Kirsten Lynch, Nadia Rawlinson, John Redmond, Michele Romanow, Hilary Schneider, Bruce Sewell, John Sorte and Peter Vaughn on the Vail board.