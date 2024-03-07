Lender seeks foreclosure of Fossil Creek Reservoir Subdivision

FORT COLLINS — Multiple parcels of property near the Fossil Creek Reservoir and identified as the Fossil Creek Reservoir Subdivision are the subject of a foreclosure notice on the Larimer County Public Trustee website.

The property is owned by Horton Enterprises LLC based in Eaton, and a $10.9 million note is held by CanCal Cattle LP, a Texas limited partnership.

The foreclosure action is in its early stages; the notice of election and demand was filed Feb. 28. No public notices through advertising have occurred. A potential sale date for the property if the foreclosure is not cured is June 26.

A call to Horton Enterprises was not returned prior to publication. A call to the lender’s attorney was not returned.

The foreclosure notice indicated that at least eight parcels of property are involved, all east and south or north and west of the outlet ditch for Fossil Creek Reservoir. In addition to the land, the property includes water rights, mineral rights, buildings, machinery and development rights.

CanCal Cattle provided a 3% fixed rate loan on the property Aug. 23, 2018, and secured it with a deed of trust. The original note and amount due is the same, at $10.9 million.