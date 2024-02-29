Kaiser, Boulder Community sign network agreement

Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital, shown in this drone image. Courtesy Boulder Community Health

BOULDER — Kaiser Permanente has signed an agreement with Boulder Community Health and the Boulder Valley Care Network to make those facilities part of the Kaiser network.

Starting March 1, some Kaiser members in Boulder County will have access to care, in-network, at BCH and the Boulder Valley Care Network. The Boulder Community Foothills hospital will be part of Kaiser’s hospital network, and the agreement with the Boulder Valley Care Network will offer more provider options for Kaiser Permanente Choice PPO, Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Choice PPO, and Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage (HMO) Medicare health plan members. These members will have access to BVCN’s network of more than 600 primary care and specialty physicians, which includes clinicians from the BCH system.

The Boulder Valley Care Network agreement also includes access to BCH facilities across the county, such as the Della Cava Family Medical Pavilion in Boulder, Community Medical Center in Lafayette, and Erie Medical Center in Erie.

“Kaiser Permanente is pleased to provide our members and future members in Boulder County with expanded health care options closer to home. Boulder Community Health is a great addition, as we share common values of providing high quality, affordable, and accessible care,” Michael Ramseier, Kaiser Permanente president, said in a written statement.

“These new agreements among Kaiser Permanente, BCH, and the BVCN really strengthen health care in our community,” said Robert Vissers, president of BCH. “The physicians of our three organizations are aligned on keeping people healthy by ensuring affordable, quality care that’s evidence-based, accessible, equitable, and focused on quality outcomes.”

The Kaiser Permanente Choice PPO for large groups and Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Choice PPO for individual Medicare members are new plans Kaiser launched in 2024. They feature a blend of Kaiser’s integrated health care and coverage model and an extended network of Colorado’s leading doctors, hospitals, and health systems.

“The shared values of Boulder Valley Care Network and Boulder Community Health are an important factor in these agreements,” said Dr. Jeffrey Krawcek, president and executive medical director of Kaiser Permanente. “As we continue building our care footprint in Colorado, these organizations closely align with the value-based care model Kaiser Permanente has pioneered in Colorado for 55 years.”