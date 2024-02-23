Noodles & Co. opens North Dakota restaurant

BROOMFIELD — Noodles & Co.’s (Nasdaq: NDLS) franchise operator Little Deep Pasta recently opened an outpost of the Broomfield-headquartered fast-casual concept in Williston, North Dakota.

The Williston location is Little Deep Pasta’s 16th Noodles franchise store. The company owns Noodles restaurants throughout North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana and Nebraska.

“Over the last 30 years since Noodles & Company’s inception, the brand has cultivated a substantial consumer base in the Midwest, so we are thrilled to witness the inauguration of a new restaurant in Williston North Dakota,” John Ramsay, vice president of franchise sales at Noodles & Co., said in a prepared statement. “The Little Deep Pasta team is a cherished franchise partner, and we are proud to see the group expand its franchise footprint with its newest Noodles restaurant opening.”

Noodles’ expansion strategy is mostly centered on the other side of the county from North Dakota. “ In 2024, Noodles & Co. is focused on expanding its franchise presence in the southern region of the country and throughout the U.S. with a heightened focus on markets where it sees brand growth potential, such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas and Oklahoma,” the company said.