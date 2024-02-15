Davis named Lafayette deputy city administrator

Megan Davis

LAFAYETTE – Megan Davis, who served Louisville from 2018 to 2023 as deputy city manager and interim city manager, has been named deputy city administrator for Lafayette.

Davis’ appointment was announced Wednesday by city administrator Kady Doelling. Davis will replace Doelling, who was hired as city administrator in December and will officially start in her new role on March 4. Doelling took over Fritz Sprague’s role as city administrator after he stepped down, citing health concerns.

Davis has more than 20 years of local government experience. While in Louisville she was responsible for the city’s Marshall Fire recovery, COVID-19 response and financial management of the city’s more than $80 million budget. She previously had been Louisville’s intergovernmental affairs director and a policy analyst for Boulder County, where she led state and local policy efforts to improve government services and the lives of residents and the community at large. Most recently, she has served as a professional consultant providing project management and policy support for local governments including Lafayette, Boulder and Erie.

“Megan’s commitment to public service and her ability to navigate through devastating events like the Marshall Fire is inspiring,” Doelling said in a prepared statement. “I’m confident she will contribute new perspectives as well as provide strong leadership through her extensive experience.”

The deputy city administrator provides strategic leadership, vision and high-level coordination of operations for Lafayette, including its 266 full-time-equivalent employees and an annual operating budget of $134.5 million. In addition to supporting the city administrator in these areas, the position also provides policy development and implementation.

“The City of Lafayette is a vibrant and diverse community with a history of excellent public services,” said Davis. “I am honored to join the talented Lafayette team to advance the city’s great work on behalf of the entire community.”