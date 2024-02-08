Home listings up across region; Boulder median price nears $1.5M

LOVELAND — Active listings of homes for sale across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions were up year-over-year in January, according to new data from Information and Real Estate Services LLC, but more options for buyers didn’t result in lower prices in some markets.

In Boulder, where the median sale price of a detached home increased 7.4% year over year last month to $1.45 million, there were 116 active listings, up 30.3% from January 2023. There were 27 homes sold, an increase of 42.1%.

The Fort Collins January median sale price of $604,702, was up 9.9% year over year in January. There were 375 active listings, up 32.5%, and 92 sales, down 9.8%.

The Greeley-Evans market had 196 active listings last month, up 4.8% from January 2023, and 59 sales, down 16.9%. The median sale price was $415,000, up 0.4%.

In Estes Park, where the median January sale price was $705,000, up 4.1% year over year, there were 91 active listings, up 71.7%, and 14 sales, down 11.9%.

Longmont had 83 active listings last month, up 25.8% from the same month last year, and 31, up 3.3%. The median sale price in January was $540,000, down 8.7% year over year.

The Loveland-Berthoud market, where the median sale price in January was $500,000, down 17.4% year over year, had 230 active listings, up 7.0% year over year, and 91 sales, up 2.2%.