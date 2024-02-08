Ex-Ben & Jerry’s CEO joins Charlotte’s Web board

Charlotte’s Web headquarters in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF), a Louisville-based CBD company, has appointed the former CEO of Ben and Jerry’s, Matthew McCarthy, to its board of directors.

McCarthy brings to the board “a unique blend of commercial acumen and deep commitment to social impact within the consumer-packaged goods and natural products industries,” Charlotte’s Web said in a news release.

He replaces the retiring Susan Vogt on the board.

“Matthew’s extensive experience in leading consumer-focused brands and his commitment to sustainable and ethical business practices align perfectly with our values at Charlotte’s Web,” Charlotte’s Web board chairman John Held said in the release. “His impressive background in the CPG sector, especially with iconic brands like Ben & Jerry’s, Dove and AXE, brings a wealth of knowledge and insights applicable to Charlotte’s Web as we expand our footprint in the competitive wellness market. His experience in brand building, strategic planning, market analysis, and consumer engagement will be invaluable as we continue to expand and innovate in the wellness space. The board also thanks Susan for her valuable contributions over the last 3 years.”