Realities for Children seeks to double $5K donation

FORT COLLINS — Realities for Children, a nonprofit group that provides for emergency and ongoing support for at-risk youth, has been awarded a $5,000 donation through Fort Collins Insurance, which received an award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco.

The 2024 Make More Happen Award includes the donation to Realities for Children, which can be doubled to $10,000 through online voting by the public.

As of Feb. 1, Fort Collins Insurance and Realities For Children are highlighted on the official Make More Happen microsite at www.agentgiving.com/fort-collins-insurance-2024, where supporters can vote to help the nonprofit reach its donation goal. If the featured story receives a mix of at least 500 votes and comments, the $5,000 donation will be raised to $10,000.

The $10,000 donation will help fund the future Realities For Children Healing Sanctuary that will provide healing support for trauma and sexual-assault survivors. The sanctuary is designed to provide a multifunctional resource that connects trauma survivors with nature through a variety of programs.

“We are honored and incredibly grateful for being awarded the 2024 Make More Happen Award so we can continue to help our community and give back even more to Realities For Children,” said Jackie Jackson, managing director for Fort Collins Insurance. “Realities For Children has had a significant impact in the Fort Collins-area and we are thrilled to double the donation with community support.”

Fort Collins Insurance has supported Realities For Children with several programs throughout the year. The agency has assisted with donation drives to fill backpacks and collect coats, toys, and gift cards for the holidays.

“Recognizing independent agents’ dedication to their communities and nonprofit partners is what the Make More Happen Awards is all about,” said Eric Tompkins, Safeco Insurance Mountain Region senior territory manager. “Fort Collins Insurance is a shining example of the amazing work agents do in the Fort Collins-area and we hope by sharing inspiring stories motivates others to do the same.”

Throughout 2024, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award donating up to $370,000 to the nonprofits they support. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application and photos demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit.

Realities for Children provides support for children who have been abused, neglected, abandoned or are at-risk.