Intermountain Health names chief medical officer at Good Samaritan

Intermountain Health operates Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE — Intermountain Health, the organization that runs Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette, has named Dr. Elizabeth Withers to the position of chief medical officer. The appointment was effective Monday.

“Dr. Withers is a clinician leader with a long-standing passion for operational improvement and high-quality care,” said Dawn J. Anuszkiewicz, president at Good Samaritan.

In her new role, Withers will support the medical staff members at Good Samaritan as they continue to advance the quality of safe care and commitment to our patients and the community, the company said.

Elizabeth Withers

Withers earned her medical degree from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and began her medical career as an emergency medicine physician in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In 2009, she joined SCL Health as an emergency medicine physician and has held leadership roles at Saint Joseph Hospital, including serving as chief of staff.