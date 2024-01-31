Aerospace firm Redwire expands Longmont presence

LONGMONT — Redwire Corp. (NYSE: RDW) recently expanded its footprint in Longmont, taking over a new 26,000-square-foot industrial space where the Florida-based aerospace company will manufacture and test its antenna technology and low-Earth orbit deployable structures.

“The new Longmont facility will enable Redwire to manufacture more RF Systems and provide our customers with new, expanded integration and testing capabilities,” Redwire space systems president Adam Biskner said in a news release. “The Redwire team in Longmont has already delivered antennas supporting more than 50 spacecraft for a national security constellation being developed, and thanks to the investment in this facility we are anticipating we will be able to triple that hardware throughput in just the next few years.”

With the new facility, not far from the company’s existing operations on Clover Basin Drive, Redwire, a relatively new player in the Boulder County aerospace scene, has nearly 65,000 square feet of production and research and development space in Longmont.

In 2020, Redwire, which at the time was recently formed, acquired Roccor LLC, a Longmont-based aerospace technology and small satellite maker.

The venture-backed aerospace portfolio company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, had been on a buying spree when it absorbed Roccor, having recently acquired Littleton’s Deep Space Systems Inc., Boston-area firm Adcole Space LLC and Florida-based Made In Space Inc.

Boulder County “is a real hotbed of space activity,” Chris Pearson, then-CEO of Roccor, told BizWest when the acquisition was announced. “Longmont’s a great area because we’ve got good access to our customers such as Ball Aerospace and the growing [U.S. Department of Defense] presence in Colorado Springs. Redwire recognizes that we’re a little bit of a nucleus it can expand around.”

When Redwire bought Roccor, company officials pledged to boost the company’s Longmont presence.