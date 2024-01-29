PEC adds sustainability leader position in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS and WICHITA, Kansas — Professional Engineering Consultants PA, based in Wichita with an office in Fort Collins, has made leadership changes including one with direct impact on Northern Colorado.

Corey Rhodes has been named Key Service Leader of Sustainability Services. He’s the first person to be named to the new position for the company. His role will be to advance sustainability initiatives, the company said in a press statement.

Rhodes will look at all PEC projects in order to aid “customers in embracing eco-friendly practices that benefit their businesses and communities. He will research emerging industry trends, government grants, subsidies, and tax credits to provide insights for our customers,” the company said. The role will “ultimately generate a new area of expertise within PEC.”