Landline shuttle service expands to Greeley

Landline shuttle operates from Loveland, Fort Collins and Greeley. Courtesy Landline

GREELEY — The Landline Co. airport shuttle will expand March 4 to include a location in Greeley.

Landline will operate 11 roundtrips daily from Greeley to Denver International Airport. Each shuttle is equipped with reclining leather seats, free Wi-Fi, in-seat power to charge personal devices, tray tables, and cup holders.

The Greeley shuttle location will be in the parking lot on the southwest side of the Hampton Inn and Suites, 2350 W. 29th St. Riders can park free in the lot’s designated Landline customer parking section. This parking area will be under video surveillance and usable only by Landline customers.

The interior of the Landline shuttle. Courtesy Landline.

Children 12 years old and younger ride for free; adult fares, one way, are $35 for the first passenger and $15 for each additional adult on the reservation.

“Demand for Landline’s service continues to accelerate in Northern Colorado. In addition to our 15 times a day service from Northern Colorado Regional Airport, we are excited to expand to Greeley and provide more travelers with our premium product at an affordable price,” Noelle Fredrickson, Landline director of commercial, said in a written statement. “Landline’s 11 daily trips and free parking provide a convenient, hassle-free journey that starts and ends closer to home while at the same time reducing the carbon footprint of passengers traveling to DIA by up to 95%.”

Landline was founded in 2019 in partnership with United Airlines.