Marr named to Platte River Power board

FORT COLLINS — Tyler Marr, deputy city manager for the city of Fort Collins, has joined the board of the Platte River Power Authority. The City Council appointed him to the board; Marr is acting utilities director for the city.

Electrical utility managers for the member cities are often named to the PRPA board.

Tyler Marr, deputy city manager in Fort Collins. Courtesy Tina Chandler.

Platte River, which is the wholesale electric generation and transmission utility that serves Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland, is in the final stages of an integrated resource planning process that provides a roadmap for how the utility will serve customer demand for the next five to 20 years while maintaining its commitment to work toward the utility’s goal of a 100% noncarbon energy mix.

Marr was first named deputy city manager in October 2022 and has held positions of increasing responsibility within the city. He has worked with and led numerous city staff teams including planning, development and transportation; community services; sustainability services; and information and employee services.

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve on Platte River’s board,” Marr said in a written statement.