Life Time Fitness to replace Boulder’s Colorado Athletic Club

BOULDER — The former Colorado Athletic Club in central Boulder will be renovated and will reopen as Life Time Fitness next year, according to Macerich Inc. (NYSE: MAC), the gym’s landlord.

The 40,000-square-foot Twenty Ninth Street Mall-area gym will represent Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: LTH) fourth lease at a Macerich property. The 1821 30th St. location in Boulder will be Life Time’s first operation in Boulder.

“Our full transformation at Twenty Ninth Street will bring new energy and excitement as the premier luxury athletic and social club in Boulder,” Life Time president of club operations Parham Javaheri said in a prepared statement. “Our ongoing collaboration with Macerich has proven to be successful for both entities as we continue to bring the Life Time brand to highly desirable locations as part of our asset-light strategy.”

Colorado Athletic Club owner The Wellbridge Co. closed several Colorado gyms in late 2023, including the Boulder fitness center, which shuttered at the end of last October.

“We are proud to have helped so many individuals begin their fitness journey and then watch them make it a routine,” Wellbridge posted on the Boulder gym’s website. “They became regulars and more than just a member – they became our friends. Boulder is considered to be one of the fittest cities in America, and the Club and its loyal teammates have been honored to have supported that lifestyle for more than a decade.”