YMCA of the Rockies appoints VP for business development

ESTES PARK — The YMCA of the Rockies has named Lindsay White as vice president for business development for both the Estes Park Center and Snow Mountain Ranch properties.

White will oversee marketing, communications, reservations and sales teams for the two facilities, as well as Camp Chief Ouray.

Lindsay White

“As a member of the executive leadership team at YMCA of the Rockies, White will also oversee brand reputation; implement initiatives to both improve guest experience and elevate product and program standards; and assist in developing and executing strategic marketing and sales plans to maintain and increase group and individual business,” the organization said in a press statement. “Additionally, she will spearhead the effort to create a comprehensive system for gathering, analyzing and utilizing guest and market data to inform the organization’s strategic direction.”

White served most recently as director of partnerships and general manager for Ponant, a luxury French cruise line. Prior to Ponant, she held a dual role as head of sales for the renowned National Geographic Expeditions and the National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World program.

White earned her bachelor of science degree in marketing from Louisiana State University.