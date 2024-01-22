Lafayette to annex site where veterinary clinic is planned

LAFAYETTE — Officials in Lafayette approved a request last week by a property owner to annex a site just south of Old Town where a veterinary clinic is planned.

The annexation, which was given the unanimous go-ahead by Lafayette City Council, will add nearly an acre of unincorporated Boulder County on 112th Street to Lafayette city limits. Once absorbed, the site will have 260 S. Public Rd. as its address.

“The motivation for this annexation request is to allow connection to the city’s water and wastewater systems at the city rate, and affords the potential for expanded use of the property which is currently limited under the county’s agricultural zoning designation,” a Lafayette planning memo said. “The applicant intends to establish a veterinary clinic.”

The annexation application was submitted to the city by property owner Barnes Investments LLC, an entity registered to a residential address in Lafayette. It’s unclear from city documents who will operate the planned clinic.

The property is home to a 3,306-square-foot commercial building, according to a planning memo. “The structure was built in 1920 and has housed a number of commercial operations

including a tavern, dance hall, and various service businesses.”