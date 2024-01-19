Unemployment rate mostly flat across Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado

DENVER — The unemployment rate across the Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley regions was largely unchanged between November 2023 and December 2023.

According to data released Friday by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Boulder County posted a not-seasonally adjusted jobless rate of 2.8% in December, flat from the month prior. Broomfield County’s rate was also flat at 3.2%, as was Wel County’s at 3.3%. Larimer County’s rate ticked down one-tenth of a point to 2.8% in December.

The seasonally adjusted statewide jobless rate rose to 3.4% in December, up from 3.3% in November 2023.

There were 3,139,800 employed people in Colorado in December, down 2,100 workers from the prior month.

A “primary driver” of the decrease was the trade, transportation and utilities sector, CDLE senior economist Ryan Gedney said, while the government, food services and technical and professional services sectors were bright spots.

Colorado’s employment-population ratio was 66.1% last month.

The average workweek for Coloradans rose from 33.1 to 33.5 hours, and the average hourly earnings grew from $35.16 to $36.9, according to CDLE. The national average hourly wage was $34.27.