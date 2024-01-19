Rodz and Bodz car museum to relocate to Greeley Mall

GREELEY — Rodz and Bodz, a museum featuring one man’s burgeoning collection of movie-car originals and replicas, will move from its current home in Lakewood to a space three times the size in Greeley.

The museum will close its 30,000-square-foot facility inside Colorado Mills Mall on Feb. 11, then open March 16 in more than 90,000 square feet of the Greeley Mall, a space that had been home to an At Home retailer..

“A lot of people think this is a combination of collections,” said owner Zack Loffert, “but, no, it’s just a guy with a hoarding problem. I had two cars before I had my license.”

He began a business to curate his collection in 2017, then opened it to the public in 2021. However, it soon became obvious that the self-professed hoarder needed more room because the Lakewood space “only houses about half my collection.

That collection includes either originals or replicas of cars made famous on television and in movies, including some Batmobiles, a Ghostbusters van, the Dukes of Hazzard’s “General Lee,” the 1975 Ford Grand Torino from “Starsky and Hutch,” the DeLorean time machine and Marty McFly’s pickup truck from “Back to the Future,” the “flying” blue and white Ford Anglia from “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” and the Bluesmobile from “The Blues Brothers,” a 1974 Dodge Monaco sedan.

Some of the cars are replicas of cartoon cars as well, such as the one from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” Loffert said. “We worked directly with production companies, which we still do.”

Other antique and vintage cars and hot rods also are on display, he said, including a truck from Germany with a body made completely of wood.

Rodz and Bodz even rents out some of the vehicles for use in weddings, corporate events, commercials, movies or just for fun.

“Our lease was up this year in Lakewood, so we started looking for a new location. We wanted to be able to host more events and display more of our cars for the fans,” Loffert said. “Other cities pursued us, but I’m a Colorado native, so I wanted to stay here in Colorado. Greeley Mall was the perfect fit, and has been a good partnership.”

The 578,000-square-foot mall was built in 1973 and, as with malls across the country, has lost most of its anchors such as Sears and JC Penney and now houses mostly local businesses.