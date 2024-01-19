Lafayette chamber moves to its 2nd executive director after 34 years with Trumbo at helm

LAFAYETTE — Vicki Trumbo, the longest-serving chamber of commerce executive director in the region at 34 years, is retiring.

Trumbo served more than three decades with the Lafayette chamber as director. In a note posted just prior to the end of 2023, she wrote, “After doing this job for 34+ years, I will be retiring sometime in 2024. It was a difficult decision but I know it’s the right one. One of the things I will miss most is all of you, the businesses that have made this chamber what it is today, and the support you have given me for many, many years.”

Trumbo is still listed as a staff member on the chamber website but the new chamber executive is identified as Katey McNeil. She started in January.

“Katey was an intern with the chamber in 2017, so she knows the chamber and business community and will move the chamber forward,” Trumbo wrote.

Katey McNeil

Trumbo was selected in 1989 from among 85 candidates to lead the chamber and was named first executive director. She had been a volunteer before that. She’s an Iowa native and a graduate of the University of Northern Colorado with a bachelor’s degree in English. She was named to the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame in 2019.

McNeil, in addition to interning at the Lafayette chamber, has an educational background, also from UNC, in recreation, tourism and hospitality. She worked most recently at TMT, an information technology marketing and sales consulting firm, as manager of special events for the National Western Stock Show, and with Big Red Media as event manager in Franklin, Tennessee.