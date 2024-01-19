Food hall to open in former Longmont market space

LONGMONT — Longmont’s first food hall will open in May in a space formerly occupied by Alfalfa’s and Lucky’s natural grocers and a Big Lots retailer.

The 16,000-square-foot Parkway Food Hall at 700 Ken Pratt Blvd. will feature eight dining concepts, three retail spaces, an indoor/outdoor bar and seating, an expansive patio and event space for up to 40 people.

Frisco, Texas-based National Food Hall Solutions, which also manages Junction Food and Drink, a 12,200-square-foot food hall at Colorado Boulevard and Interstate 25 in southeast Denver, has two food vendors already lined up for the Longmont food hall and is seeking more, said Patrick Garza, the company’s president. Additionally, an extra 2,200 square feet can house three retailers, he said.

The building’s owner, Longmont-based Blackfox Parkway Associates, “has had it for many years and decided to put a food hall in this space,” Garza said.

His company’s method is simple, he said.

“We build the food hall, build the space, and equip each food stall,” Garza said. “Then we find vendors to go in there.

“It’s real hard for restaurateurs to get into business, what with building and equipment costs through the roof and this crazy environment we’re in,” he said. “So with the space already built out and equipped, we go out and find vendors that want to operate and get into this venture without putting everything in their lives on the line. They can get in at a fraction of the cost of a lease.

“It’s an easier approach, low risk,” Garza said. “We’ve got lots of interest. We’ve got dynamic culinary talent in the area that can drive traffic and expose their brand or go out and do a new incubator brand. It gives people who need it most the opportunity to open up a great business.”

His company charges restaurateurs a license fee that’s negotiable, along with two- to three-year terms.

One tenant already announced is Cleaver & Co., a company that Garza owns that is separate from National Food Hall Solutions. That eatery serves up hamburgers, chicken sandwiches and shakes. Another is Denver-based Mexican eatery Chile con Quesadilla.

“We’re also in discussions with several folks for Japanese street food and sushi, ramen, pizza, empanadas, Indian, Thai, barbecue, Mediterranean — quite a few offerings,” Garza said. “We’re almost ready to announce the lineup, and I think it’ll be the right fit, right mix that the Longmont community will embrace.”

The food hall also will have a coffee shop that opens at 7 a.m. and an expansive bar with a full beer, wine and cocktail list.

“There’s nothing like this in Longmont,” Chris Nehls, vice president of Blackfox Parkway Associates, said in a prepared statement. “Though Denver has one of the highest rates of food halls in the country, Longmont has been left out of the fun until now. We are excited to introduce an elevated go-to space for families, couples, friends and colleagues to spend time together. Beyond the delicious food and drinks, we are making sure that every day offers a new reason to visit, from live music to pop-ups and other special events.”

Christina Richardson, chef and co-owner of Chile con Quesadilla, said that “once we were introduced to the idea of Parkway Food Hall, we immediately fell in love with the concept, and we loved the affordability and flexibility of the way the leases are set up, allowing more chefs to have a seat at the table. As the most award-winning food truck in the state, we’re thrilled to have the chance to open a more permanent spot.”

The principal architect, Meridian 105, also designed Avanti Food & Beverage, a food hall that opened in 2019 on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall in a space formerly occupied by a Cheesecake Factory restaurant. Faurot Construction is leading the buildout.

“We want to have a big Cinco de Mayo celebration when we open,” Garza said.