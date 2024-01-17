Timnath Planning Commission advances Ladera annexation

TIMNATH — Ladera developers Connell LLC secured unanimous support Tuesday from the Timnath Planning Commission to annex 188 acres near Interstate 25 and East Harmony Road, despite concerns voiced by some residents about a pending ballot measure and notice of the public hearing for Tuesday’s meeting.

The land — which currently houses a gravel mine and asphalt plant operated by Connell Resources LLC — constitutes Phase II of the Ladera project, with 63 acres already annexed to the town.

The recommendations now go to the Town Council for approval, even as a public vote scheduled for April 2 could negate the annexation. The ballot measure would amend the town charter to prohibit the town — retroactively — from annexing areas being used for mining until reclamation work is complete.

Ladera represents a massive project for Timnath and the region, with 680,000 square feet of retail, 212,000 square feet of office, 80,000 square feet of hospitality and 100,000 square feet of industrial space. Potentially included in the development would be a 104,000-square-foot Life Time Fitness center.

Planning commissioners considered four proposals related to Ladera:

A final plat for Ladera Subdivision Filing 2 — already annexed to the town — provides 12 commercial lots within the 56-acre developable area. Lots will range from 1 to 9.5 acres. The measure passed 5-0.

Annexation of the 188 acres to the south of the existing subdivision. Existing gravel mining and asphalt operations would become a legal non-conforming use once annexed, until gravel and asphalt operations cease. The measure passed 5-0.

A zoning-map amendment for the two parcels that constitute the 188 acres, designating the land as Employment/Regional Commercial. That zoning would allow for big-box retail, commercial and residential development. The measure passed 5-0.

A planned-development overlay for the 188 acres, modifying some sections of the Land Use Code for the project, bringing it in line with Ladera Phase I, with some additional changes. That measure passed 4-1.

The Planning Commission public hearing attracted only a few public comments, with some residents complaining of inadequate notice of the hearing.

Resident Irv Christy noted that the agenda published on Friday did not mention a public hearing. Christie emailed town officials on Monday about the omission.

“On Monday afternoon, a new agenda was published, and an email was sent at 4:59 p.m. on a federal holiday,” Christie said, arguing that the agenda item should be postponed for two weeks to allow for more public notice.

The town attorney responded that the notice fell within legal requirements for 24-hour notice.

Christy and others also argued that annexation should be deferred until results of the April 2 vote are known.

Timnath resident Donald Kehn said, “… there’s a vote coming up in the town of Timnath, and it very well could go against the (asphalt) plant. And I don’t know why there’s such a hurry to get this thing approved when there could be so much issue down the road and so much muddy water to deal with when it wouldn’t have to be, so I would request that the town table this entire request … until after we see what the results of the election is going to be on April 2.”

The PD Overlay was adopted without some of the parking reductions sought by the developer, which were opposed by staff.