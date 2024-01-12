Iconic Evergreen bar Little Bear Saloon sells
EVERGREEN — Iconic Evergreen bar and music venue Little Bear Saloon has sold.
BusinessDen reports that longtime owners Kenneth and Judy Jeronimus sold the business at 28075 Highway 74 sold in November to JR Iannaccone and his wife, Alexandra.
The sale did not appear to include the real estate, according to BusinessDen.
EVERGREEN — Iconic Evergreen bar and music venue Little Bear Saloon has sold.
BusinessDen reports that longtime owners Kenneth and Judy Jeronimus sold the business at 28075 Highway 74 sold in November to JR Iannaccone and his wife, Alexandra.
The sale did not appear to include the real estate, according to BusinessDen.…
THIS ARTICLE IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
Continue reading for less than $3 per week!
Get a month of award-winning local business news, trends and insights
Access award-winning content today!