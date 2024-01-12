By  January 12, 2024

Iconic Evergreen bar Little Bear Saloon sells

EVERGREEN — Iconic Evergreen bar and music venue Little Bear Saloon has sold.

BusinessDen reports that longtime owners Kenneth and Judy Jeronimus sold the business at 28075 Highway 74 sold in November to JR Iannaccone and his wife, Alexandra.

The sale did not appear to include the real estate, according to BusinessDen.

