State cannabis office partners to create educational program for startups

DENVER — Vangst, a cannabis-industry jobs platform, has signed an agreement with the Colorado Cannabis Business Office, a division of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, to create CannaBusiness Growth, an educational program supporting social equity licensed cannabis entrepreneurs.

The Cannabis Business Office, funded by the Marijuana Tax Cash Fund, was created to establish economic opportunities, local job creation and community growth. Vangst, the trade name for KTH Holdings Inc., has created an educational framework to help prospective cannabis businesses create profitable enterprises. Its coursework includes legal compliance, finance, sales, cultivation, dispensary retail and other topics.

“As a Denver-based company, Vangst could not be more proud to announce our first government contract with The Cannabis Business Office,” CEO Karson Humiston said in a written statement. “Bridging the knowledge gap between industry professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs is what we do best at Vangst, and it’s clear that the industry needs to support organizations like the CBO to enhance equity in the cannabis sector.”

“The Cannabis Business Office is thrilled to partner with Vangst to provide our clients with on-demand online learning content,” said Emma Howard, program manager for the Cannabis Business Office. “Offering this type of growth-oriented training is a critical step to level the playing field for those who have historically faced barriers to entering and thriving in the cannabis industry.”