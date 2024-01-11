High Plains Bank opens in historic Longmont building

A renovated building on the southwest corner of Fourth Avenue and Main Street in downtown Longmont now houses High Plains Bank’s trust, estate, investment-services and loan departments. Courtesy High Plains Bank.

LONGMONT – High Plains Bank has opened offices at a newly renovated downtown Longmont building to house its trust, estate, investment services and loan departments.

Employees began moving in in late December, and the facility is now fully staffed, a bank spokesperson said. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the building.

High Plains Bank’s retail services such as new accounts, teller transactions and drive-through services will remain at its 600 Kimbark St. branch in Longmont.

The two-story building at 385 Main St., originally constructed in the early 1900s, was purchased by Flagler-based High Plains Bank in 2022 and underwent 18 months of architectural renovations and construction.

The bank’s Longmont-focused retail services such as new accounts, teller transactions and “Downtown Longmont is the best place we can imagine for our long-needed office space,” said High Plains Bank CEO John Creighton in a prepared statement. “We look forward to having our loan department and trust, estate, and investment services team centrally located in the heart of the community. We are grateful to our partners in bringing this vision to fruition: Thomas Moore Architects, KCI Construction, as well as grant support from the Longmont Downtown Development Association and our team at High Plains Bank.”

The bank opened a trust, estate and investment services department in November 2022, offering administrative and investment services for personal trusts, estate and decedent’s trust administration, investment-management accounts, conservatorships, and managed or self-directed individual retirement accounts. The department’s team brings together more than 85 collective years of fiduciary and investment experience and is headed by Jane Cox, senior vice president and trust officer.

“The trust, estate, and investment services department is another way that High Plains Bank is positively impacting our communities and represents our vision of doing the right things for our customers,” Cox said in a news release. “We are excited to be part of downtown Longmont to service our community’s trust and financial needs.”

Cox is joined by trust officer Cindy Kindsfater and trust administrator Jessica Garwood at the new facility.

The 385 Main St. offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The trust offices are located on the first floor, with the loan department on the second floor.

A family and employee-owned community bank, High Plains Bank was founded in 1908 in Flagler with physical branches in Bennett, Flagler, Keenesburg, Longmont and Wiggins.

