Feds give Colorado State University, Boulder County millions for EV infrastructure

Colorado State University entry sign
An entry sign to Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Christopher Wood/BizWest

WASHINGTON — Boulder County and Colorado State University will receive a combined $13.8 million in federal infrastructure funding to build electric-vehicle charging stations. 

“Colorado State University will receive $8.9 million to build three public hydrogen fueling stations near CSU campuses in Fort Collins, Denver, and Pueblo. Boulder County will receive $4.9 million to advance the community’s transition to zero-emission transportation by installing more than 100 EV chargers in low and moderated-low income neighborhoods, rural areas, and high density neighborhoods,” according to a news release from U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper’s office. 

In the release, Hickenlooper said, “As our energy economy transitions, advances like electric vehicles are essential for cleaner air and fighting climate change. Filling gaps in our EV charging network across Colorado will make driving electric cheaper and more accessible.”

BizWest Staff
