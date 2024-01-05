Intermountain Health names president for Colorado, Montana

New signage marks the entrance to Intermountain Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette. Courtesy Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health has named Jim Sheets as the president for health care operations in Colorado and Montana.

Sheets first joined Intermountain in 2007 and brings more than 16 years of Intermountain leadership experience to this role. He spent the past nine months serving as the group president for 10 CommonSpirit Health hospitals in Colorado and Utah.

In his new role with Intermountain, he will report to Chief Operating Officer Nannette Berensen and will officially start Jan. 15.

“I’ve worked closely with Jim in leader roles at Intermountain for many years and have seen first-hand the benefits of his exceptional leadership and his commitment to our mission, our caregivers, and the communities we serve,” Rob Allen, president and CEO, said in a written statement. “His tenacity, expertise, and ability to build key relationships will make a positive impact in Colorado and Montana and across Intermountain Health as a whole.”

Jim Sheets

“I am thrilled to welcome Jim back to Intermountain Health,” said Berensen. “I am confident that under Jim’s leadership, caregivers in Colorado and Montana will thrive. He brings a wealth of experience and talents to this role. I am excited to watch the impact his leadership will have on shaping the future of health and health care throughout the region and Intermountain Health.”

“I am excited to be returning to Intermountain Health to lead operations in Colorado and Montana,” Sheets said. “There is a rich history of service and commitment to our communities across Montana, and Colorado, which started more than 150 years ago. I am excited to align this history with the mission of Intermountain Health as we transform health care in the future.”

Sheets plans to visit each of the eight hospitals in Colorado and Montana during his first 90 days to meet caregivers in person. In the Boulder Valley, Intermountain hospitals include Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette and Platte Valley Hospital in Brighton.

Sheets earned both an MHA and an MBA from the University of Minnesota and a BS in business management from the University of Utah. He is an adjunct professor in the Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah and has served on the board of directors for the Utah Hospital Association.

He and his wife, Andrea, have five children and enjoy sports and mountain adventures as a family.