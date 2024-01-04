Longmont Wing Shack flies again after post-fire closure

The exterior of the new Wing Shack location in Boulder. Courtesy Centennial Hospitality Group

LONGMONT — The Wing Shack restaurant at 1133 Francis St. reopened Thursday following a brief closure as a result of damage from a late-December fire.

“The Wing Shack team put in long hours and dedication to get the damages under control and are glad to have the fryers fired up and ready to cook up their renowned wings,” the local chicken chain with other locations in Greeley, Garden City, Loveland, Windsor, Johnstown, Boulder and Cheyenne said in a news release.