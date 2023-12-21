Legislative breakfast to focus on transportation, clean energy

BOULDER – Louisville-based Commuting Solutions and the Northwest Mayors & Commissioners Coalition will host their 15th Legislative Breakfast from 7:45 to 9:45 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Glenn Miller Ballroom in the University Memorial Center at the University of Colorado Boulder.

As the 2024 state legislative session approaches, this annual event will convene civic and business leaders, state legislators and transportation experts from the public, private and nonprofit sectors for a dialogue around clean energy, transportation, growth and development and how continued innovation at their intersections benefits Coloradans.

“We are excited to convene stakeholders surrounding transportation priorities in the 2024 legislative session, and to elevate the needs of the northwest metro region,” said Audrey DeBarros, executive director of Commuting Solutions, in a prepared statement. “ While we are seeing multimodal and safety improvements and investments in our region, we have a long way to go to fulfill the vision identified in the Northwest Area Mobility Study. There is urgency to address the impacts on climate and to achieve vision-zero goals to continue to expand options for all users.”

Gov. Jared Polis will give the keynote address, and BizWest co-publisher Christopher Wood will emcee the event. Other speakers will include: CU Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano; state Sen. Faith Winter, D-Westminster, who chairs the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee; Rep. Meg Froelich, D-Englewood, who chairs the House Transportation, Housing and Local Government Committee; Commuting Solutions board member Kathleen Bracke, Boulder County’s deputy director for community planning and permitting and transportation planning; Debra A. Johnson, general manager and CEO of the Regional Transportation District; Ann Rajewski, executive director of the Colorado Association of Transit Agencies; Shoshana Lew, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation; Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett; and Commuting Solutions board chair Chris McShane, senior vice president and commercial banker at InBank.

“Over the past year we have seen significant progress with transportation investments in our region, and we need to keep that momentum going,” said Brockett in a prepared statement. “The Legislative Breakfast is an amazing opportunity to convene a group of stakeholders who are passionate advocates for the future of transportation and create a unity of purpose.”

Commuting Solutions focuses on delivering innovative transportation options that connect commuters to their workplaces, businesses to their employees and residents to their communities through advocacy for infrastructure and transportation improvements, partnerships and education.

The Northwest Mayors & Commissioners Coalition includes the jurisdictions of Boulder, Boulder County, Longmont, Erie, Lafayette, Superior, Louisville, Westminster and the city and county of Broomfield.

The NWMCC and Commuting Solutions for more than 20 years have advocated for multimodal, safety and transportation investments that reduce the impacts of transportation on greenhouse-gas emissions and climate change in the northwest metro region.