Car wash opening in Loveland is Breeze Thru’s 13th

Employees advertise a grand-opening special outside Breeze Thru Car Wash at 182 S. Taft Ave in Loveland. Courtesy Breeze Thru

LOVELAND – Breeze Thru Car Wash is offering free washes through Dec. 31 at its newest location, 182 S. Taft Ave. in Loveland, marking the grand opening of the chain’s 13th location overall and third in Loveland.

“At Breeze Thru, we invest in thoughtful growth,” Wade Keith, the company’s brand manager, said in a prepared statement. “The opening of our West Loveland location underscores our commitment to better serving our customers in Loveland, Northern Colorado and Cheyenne Wyoming. We aim to provide them with the reliable and efficient service they value.”

Wash passes are usable at any Breeze Thru location.

Interior services will not be offered at the new location but will continue to be offered at Breeze Thru’s Greeley locations and at 1213 Ken Pratt Blvd. in Longmont.

Breeze Thru has two other facilities in Loveland as well as three in Cheyenne; two each in Fort Collins, Greeley and Longmont; and one in Johnstown. A 14th location is planned at 1261 Main St. in Windsor.