Boulder Chamber adds pair to board

BOULDER — Two new members have been added to the Boulder Chamber board of directors: Calvin Pennamon, a director at Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC), and Colleen Simpson, president of Front Range Community College.

Bob Der of Foothills Equity and Harriet Ingham of Holmes Solutions have been appointed to serve on the board’s advisory committee.

The chairman of the 2024 chamber board is Elevations Credit Union vice president Dennis Paul, and the vice chairwoman is University of Colorado associate vice chancellor Lori Call.

“The Boulder Chamber is proud that the important work we do for our economy and community

continues to attract such talented leadership to our board of directors,” Boulder Chamber

president and CEO John Tayer said in a prepared statement. “I am thankful to our entire board of directors for guiding our support of local businesses and efforts to lift the regional economy during unstable times. These are key elements of the foundation that supports a vibrant and resilient community, which is the ultimate mission of the Boulder Chamber.”