Broussard to direct new department at C3 Real Estate

FORT COLLINS – C3 Real Estate Solutions LLC has created a new department catering to relocation and referrals, and has named Terri Broussard to lead it.

The Client Services Group will be dedicated to those relocating into Colorado or who need assistance in relocating out of the area. It will service individuals, corporations, associations and relocation companies with their relocation and real-estate needs.

Before taking on her new role, Broussard served as compliance manager at C3, which hsa locations including Old Town Fort Collins, South Fort Collins, Loveland, Johnstown, Greeley and Estes Park.

Broussard has worked in the real estate industry since 2006, and had been a relocation director for 12 years in New Mexico.

Terri Broussard, C3 Real Estate Solutions LLC

“Our goal is to create a one-stop environment for our clients who have any real estate and relocation needs in Colorado,” said Broussard in a prepared statement. “I am excited to offer our services in a seamless way. Relocation can be very stressful for families, and we want them to know we are here as a resource and for them to feel cared for.”

The name C3 stands for Character, Culture and Commitment. Its real estate and client services include residential, commercial, relocation and referral services; luxury, farm and ranch sales; and property management. It also houses NuWayending and NuWay Title and Escrow.

“Terri’s rich background in real estate and relocation services makes her uniquely qualified to

manage this program with diverse service offerings,” said John Simmons, C3’s co-founder, owner and employing broker. “We are fortunate, excited and honored to use her expertise along with C3’s proven results and world-class services to assist families moving into and out of our area.”

Broussard is an active member of Relocation Director’s Council and Worldwide Employee Relocation Council, where she earned the Certified Relocation Professional designation.